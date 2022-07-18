      Weather Alert

Uvalde Police Department’s acting Chief placed on leave

Don Morgan
Jul 18, 2022 @ 4:24am
Media talks to the parents and other family members of shooting victim Uziyah Garcia after they picked up a copy of the Texas House investigative committee report on the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The fallout from a report issued Sunday on the police response to the Robb Elementary School massacre starts with the city’s acting police chief being placed on leave.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Lt. Mariano Pargas is on administrative leave a determination can be made on whether or not he was supposed to take command after the gunman entered the school and killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

The report from a Texas House committee revealed nearly 400 law enforcement officers were at the school, but there was no clear leadership on how to respond.

The shooter was eventually killed by a Border Patrol officer.

Mayor McLaughlin says the city agrees with the committee’s assessment but they will conduct an internal investigation into the city police department’s response.

The chief of the Uvalde ISD police department, who was one of the first to arrive at Robb Elementary, is also on leave.

TAGS
Mariano Pargas Robb Elementary School shooting Uvalde
Popular Posts
Two San Antonio boys shot while waiting for fruit cups
Trey Ware Show: Surveillance Video Obtained From Inside Uvalde School Shooting - WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
Woman stabs man during argument at San Antonio convenience store
First Lady Jill Biden gets heat after saying Texas Latinos are unique as "breakfast tacos"
Surveillance video obtained from inside Uvalde school shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On