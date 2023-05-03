Valet parking in high demand at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With summer rapidly approaching, demand for travel is following suite.

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is experiencing a record-setting demand for Fly Away Valet. There’s been a 525% increase in valet parking spaces since the service began at SAT in 2020.

“We now have 500 spaces on airport property for valet—we started with 80,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System (SAAS). “Travelers find it useful to be able to drop off their vehicles quickly and smoothly. We’re so pleased to see Fly Away Valet’s service grow exponentially. Our goal is always to help everyone fly easier at SAT and give them the best experience possible.”

Beginning on May 15, Fly Away Valet operations will only be conducted within the Short-Term Parking Garage for both pick-up and drop-off of vehicles. The inner curb of Terminal A will no longer be used for valet car queuing.

“The increased demand for valet services required providing more valet parking spaces in the Short-Term Parking Garage,” said Ryan Rocha, Chief of Operations, SAAS. “This modification will create better operational efficiency for Fly Away Valet by consolidating their operation.”

Travelers can access valet services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fly Away Valet offers the fastest way to park at the airport along with these benefits:

Convenient and closest parking to the terminals

Secured and covered storage of vehicles

Luggage assistance

Bottled water

Complimentary front window cleaning and front interior vacuuming

Contactless transaction – ticketless and credit cards only accepted

Remote mobile payment option

For more information and to watch a video showing how to valet park at SAT, click here.