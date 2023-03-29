Vandal who threw rocks at cars and businesses in San Antonio’s Medical Center has been arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been arrested after he was caught throwing rocks at cars and businesses in the Medical Center area.

Police arrested Nor Ibrahim Tuesday night.

They had been looking for him since December when several acts of vandalism had been reported in the area.

In one recent incident, Ibrahim had been caught on video as he broke a window at a local business.

The property owner followed him to a nearby apartment complex and called the cops. Apartment staff were able to identify Ibrahim and officers took him into custody.

Police believe he’s responsible for at least 20 acts of vandalism and criminal mischief in the area dating back to December.

Anybody who may have had their property damaged in the Medical center area in the past couple of months is asked to call the SAPD’s Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8326.