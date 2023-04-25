KTSA KTSA Logo

Vanna White to appear on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ — as a contestant

By ABC News
April 25, 2023 1:15PM CDT
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Vanna White is synonymous with Wheel of Fortune. However, she’ll be breaking new ground with a special appearance on an upcoming installment of ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — as a contestant.

The game show mainstay, and Pat Sajak‘s letter-flipping ride-or-die since 1982, will be playing the game to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s “Ultimate Host Night.”

Vanna better buy a vowel and bring her A game: Her competitors will be Jeopardy! champ-turned-host Ken Jennings, playing for the Equal Justice Initiative, and his fellow Jeopardy! host, actress and actual neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. She’s playing for the Mental Wealth Alliance.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s “Ultimate Host Night” will air Wednesday, May 10, on ABC.

More about:
Pat Sajak
Ultimate Host Night
Vanna White
Wheel of Fortune

