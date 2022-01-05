      Weather Alert

VanVleet tops 30 for third straight game, Raptors rout Spurs

Associated Press
Jan 5, 2022 @ 5:06am

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to three by beating the San Antonio Spurs 129-104.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points as the Raptors evened their record at 17-17, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since they were 7-7 after a Nov. 13 home loss to Detroit.

The Raptors have won eight of their past 10 at home. Jakob Poeltl scored 19 points and Devin Vassell and rookie Josh Primo each had 15 as the slumping Spurs lost their fourth straight.

Derrick White scored 12 for San Antonio.

 

