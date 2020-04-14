Vape shop sues City of San Antonio over closure
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A local vape shop closed by the City of San Antonio because of the coronavirus pandemic is firing back with a lawsuit.
The owner of Mega Vape claims the smoke shop is an essential business because it sells CDB products for medicinal purposes, and he has defied orders to shut down.
After numerous citations, the city revoked the store’s Certificate of Occupancy and threatened to shut off utilities.
Now the owner, Brad Bennett, has filed a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio seeking up to $100,000.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg stands by the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders in the Public Health Emergency Declaration.
“Obviously, I can’t comment on a pending legal matter, but I’m very confident that what we did was not only important for saving lives, but we’re well within our authorities to defend it,” said Nirenberg.