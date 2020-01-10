      Weather Alert

Vaping was never intended to help people quit smoking, it was meant to hook the next generation of kids.

Lars Larson
Jan 9, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Lars brings on Michael DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight, an organization focused on motivating and informing youth to discuss how the tobacco industry has figured out how to attract the next generation of kids into consuming their products. The question that remains, will banning flavored nicotine vaping products be enough to stop teens from becoming addicts? Listen below for more.

