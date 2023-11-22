KTSA KTSA Logo

Vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge closes U.S.-Canada border crossings

By CBS News
November 22, 2023 1:08PM CST
Travellers cross the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ontario, to Niagara Falls, New York through the fog on November 8, 2021. – The United States reopened its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of travel restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities have confirmed that four U.S.-Canada border crossings near Niagara Falls have been closed as investigators respond to a possible vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, in western New York.

The FBI Buffalo Field office posted a statement on social media saying it is “investigating a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls.”

It added that the situation is very fluid, so “that’s all we can say at this time.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

