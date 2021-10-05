Vehicle rolls over and burst into flames on San Antonio highway after driver falls asleep

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who fell asleep behind the wheel of her car managed to escape before the vehicle burst into flames.
It was around 4:30 A.M. Tuesday when the woman who was heading South on IH-35 dozed off and hit the back of an 18 wheeler near Eisenhauer Road.
The impact caused her car to roll over and catch fire.
She got out with just some bruises.
As firefighters were working to put out the flames, there was another crash. This one caused by a driver who was watching the burning car and not the road.
They rear-ended a pickup which caused further delays for drivers.
Crews were able to put out the fire and clear the scene within a couple of hours.