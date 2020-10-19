      Weather Alert

Vehicle thieves leave behind a trail of wrecked cars, busted fence and downed utility pole near downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Oct 19, 2020 @ 6:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women left behind a big mess after they crashed a stolen S-U-V.

They were speeding down North Frio in the stolen Toyota at around 4 :30 A.M. Monday and when they got to the Delgado Street intersection they hit and knocked down a utility pole, drove through a fence and slammed into the vehicles.

The women got out of the wrecked S-U-V and ran off.

Police are looking for the pair and a CPS crew is working to repair the utility pole.

