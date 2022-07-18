Vehicle with 11 onboard crashes after high speed Kendall County chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase in Kendall County and Bexar County on Interstate 10 ended in a crash Monday morning.
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office noticed someone speeding on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 at around 8 a.m.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver chose not to.
The driver ended up crashing on the Interstate 10 frontage road just over the Bexar County line.
The sheriff’s office said there were 11 people inside the vehicle, including the driver. It was not disclosed what type of vehicle it was.
Several people were taken to an area hospital with a variety of injuries.
It is not clear where the 11 people are from or their legal status in the country.
The Department of Homeland Security and Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene. Homeland Security took over the investigation while troopers handled the crash scene.
The investigation continues.