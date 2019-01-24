Veteran Land Board freezes loan payments for several furloughed Veterans

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Some Texas Veterans impacted by the Federal Government shutdown are catching a break.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that the Veterans Land Board unanimously voted to place a freeze on loan payments for federal employees who are Veterans and hold a home or land loan with the Veterans Land Board.

“Our Veterans are a valuable asset to our nation and the great State of Texas. In the wake of the government shutdown, the Veterans Land Board remains committed to ensuring our veterans are able to provide for their families.”

To be eligible, Veterans must contact whoever services their loan and provide verification of furlough.

Federal Employee Forbearance Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be a federal government employee currently furloughed without pay or working without pay.

Anyone seeking a forbearance must apply to the appropriate loan servicer for relief.

The applicant must provide income statements and other information establishing the need for a forbearance.

The agreement may be for no greater term than six months or 30 days from the date the federal government shutdown ends, whichever occurs first.

Only those loans which are currently held by the VLB will be eligible for consideration. Loans which have been sold to a third party are not subject to this authorization.

The loan term may be extended by the term of the forbearance, but in no event for an overall loan term of greater than forty years.

Interest, penalties etc. will not be forgiven.