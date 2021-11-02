Veterans Day SA is taking over Hemisfair next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Veterans Day is next Thursday and Military City, USA, has a free community event and concert planned to commemorate the occasion.
SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair in a community-wide celebration and concert put together in partnership with the City of San Antonio, Hemisfair and H-E-B: Operation Appreciation.
“SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair continues Military City, USA’s proud tradition of celebrating the spirit of service that defines our community,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “San Antonio is privileged to have such a deep connection to our nation’s military and the over 100,000 Veterans who call our city home. I am deeply looking forward to honoring the valor and sacrifices of our neighbors.”
The free event will kick off at 4 p.m. with musical performances starting at 4:30 until 9 p.m. The lineup includes U.S. Army Band 35, The Spazmatics and will close out with a 90-minute performance by the Last Bandoleros.
“As an Air Force veteran, I’m proud to work at Hemisfair, where this Veterans Day we honor the men and women who have stepped forward and answered when our nation has called,” said Anne Krause, former USAF Captain and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy. “We hope this is the first of what will become an annual event that brings our community together in celebration and gratitude for those who have served our country.”