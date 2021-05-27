VIA buses and vans back to full capacity June 1
Photo courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit announced today that buses and vans will return to full capacity next week.
The return back to full capacity will apply to fixed-route buses, VIAtrans vans and VIA Link vehicles starting June 1.
“We’re thankful to everyone who continued to make essential trips throughout the past year and are ready to welcome back all those who followed local guidelines and restricted their trips during the height of the pandemic,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “We’re able to take this step toward recovery for VIA and the community we serve because our customers and employees did their part to keep San Antonio moving safely.”
VIA officials said that due to capped ridership as a result of restrictions, the organization added extra buses to busy routes and improved routes to reduce wait times. As a result, officials said that a return to full capacity in June will mean shorter wait times for passengers overall.
The restrictions were put in place in April 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.