VIA celebrates a civil rights icon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was the most famous bus ride in history.

In December of 1955, Rosa parks paid her fare and took a seat on a Montgomery City Lines bus.

Parks refused to give up her seat for white passengers and was arrested. The event was a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement.

Monday was Parks 106th birthday and San Antonio’s VIA Metropolitan Transit teamed up with St. Phillip’s College for a special celebration.

The event was part of VIA’s Black History Month observance that began with the Martin Luther King Jr. March on January 21, and continues throughout February with special bus decals commemorating Rosa Parks’ contributions to the movement and the struggle for equality.

They also have a 1966 GM Dreamliner bus that features interior panels about Rosa Parks, the Freedom Rides, and public transportation and the civil rights movement.

The bus will be on display outside the E.L. Turbon Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The mobile exhibit is free and open to the public.