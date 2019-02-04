VIA celebrates a civil rights icon
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 4, 2019 @ 5:40 PM
photo by Javier Fernandez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was the most famous bus ride in history.

In December of 1955, Rosa parks paid her fare and took a seat on a Montgomery City Lines bus.

Parks refused to give up her seat for white passengers and was arrested. The event was a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement.

Monday was Parks 106th birthday and San Antonio’s VIA Metropolitan Transit teamed up with St. Phillip’s College for a special celebration.

The event was part of VIA’s Black History Month observance that began with the Martin Luther King Jr. March on January 21, and continues throughout February with special bus decals commemorating Rosa Parks’ contributions to the movement and the struggle for equality.

They also have a 1966 GM Dreamliner bus that features interior panels about Rosa Parks, the Freedom Rides, and public transportation and the civil rights movement.

The bus will be on display outside the E.L. Turbon Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The mobile exhibit is free and open to the public.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Judge lets Sutherland Springs church shooting victims sue gun retailer Some major Fiesta events are starting earlier than usual this year BCSO K9 to be remembered with funeral procession and memorial Dense Fog Advisory for the Monday morning commute Medical Examiner releases autopsy results for King Jay Davila Longhorn cattle drive will mooooooove through downtown San Antonio
Comments