VIA employee tests positive for coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An administrative employee at VIA Metropolitan Transit has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the company says the individual has had little or no contact with the public, and limited interaction with other employees.
The employee works in the security office at VIA’s Joint Law Enforcement Center on North Medina Street, a secured office building which requires a badge for access. The individual has not reported to work since Monday, March 23, and VIA supervisors were notified March 28 that the employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The individual is self-quarantined, and all VIA employees have been notified.
“The health, safety and well being of every VIA employee remains our top priority,” said a company statement. “We are taking all recommended precautions to keep our patrons and employees safe as we continue monitoring this situation and developments in our community to determine possible next steps and additional precautions to keep our employees and customers safe.”
