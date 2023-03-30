VIA Metropolitan Transit holding a job fair in San Antonio Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New hires are getting thousands of dollars in hiring incentives and a decent hourly wage at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

The public transportation operator is hosting a job fair Friday as they look to bring on more bus operators, mechanics, security officers and many other positions.

Hiring incentives of up to $4,000 for bus and paratransit van operators are being offered while up to $6,000 incentives are being offered for mechanics.

The starting pay for bus operators is $20.96 per hour while new mechanics start at $23.07.

Via also offers paid training for new operator hires along with uniform and tool allowances and a benefit package called one of the best in the industry.

So, if you’re looking for a new career, head to VIA’s job fair from 9A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, March 31.

It’s being held at the VIA Metro Center at 1021 San Pedro Avenue.

You can see a full listing of job openings and even submit an application online at viainfo.net/employment