VIA offering free rides to the polls on Saturday
(Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — If you want to vote in tomorrow’s election but you can’t find a ride to the polls…VIA has you covered.
The transportation agency is offering free rides for residents who want to cast their ballot.
It’s part of their “Ride VIA to Vote” initiative. The goal is to encourage civic engagement and participation among VIA customers.
To get the free ride, voters can just show the bus driver a valid voter registration card when they get on board.