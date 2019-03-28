VIA offers free park and ride service during Chavez march
By Don Morgan
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 3:26 PM
photo by Javier Fernandez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – VIA is offering free park and ride service for marchers taking part in this weekend’s Cesar Chavez march.

Ernest Martinez tells KTSA that the free service to the march from 8 to 10 Saturday morning.

You can catch a ride from the downtown UTSA parking lots on Dolorosa Street at Pecos La Trinidad Street. The second pick up location is the Alamodome parking lots B and C on Cherry Street.

Return service will be offered until 3 p.m. from Old Bowie Street next to the Institute of Texan Cultures Gate 4.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AG Paxton launches investigation into San Antonio council decision to bar Chick-fil-A from airport Second Phase of a major San Antonio highway project starts Friday Former FEMA Administrator is pushing for more pre-flood mitigation Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 Jersey will be retired tonight San Antonio’s archbishop shares his thoughts on San Antonio’s Chick-fil-A airport chatter Walmart is looking for Texas entrepreneurs
Comments