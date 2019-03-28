VIA offers free park and ride service during Chavez march

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – VIA is offering free park and ride service for marchers taking part in this weekend’s Cesar Chavez march.

Ernest Martinez tells KTSA that the free service to the march from 8 to 10 Saturday morning.

You can catch a ride from the downtown UTSA parking lots on Dolorosa Street at Pecos La Trinidad Street. The second pick up location is the Alamodome parking lots B and C on Cherry Street.

Return service will be offered until 3 p.m. from Old Bowie Street next to the Institute of Texan Cultures Gate 4.