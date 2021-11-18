VIA passenger hurt when bus gets caught in a shootout on San Antonio’s east side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hurt Wednesday night when the VIA bus he was riding got caught in the middle of a shootout on the East Side.
San Antonio Police responded to Martin Luther King Drive and Stolnet Street at around 8 P.M. Wednesday.
The bus was going along its usual route when it got in between two people who were shooting at each other from their cars.
The bus was hit by bullets twice. Two passengers were on the bus and one of them was hit by some shrapnel. The other passenger and the driver were not hurt.
Officers were able to locate one of the shooters and took them into custody but they are still searching for the second.
The investigation will continue.