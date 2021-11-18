      Weather Alert

VIA passenger hurt when bus gets caught in a shootout on San Antonio’s east side

Don Morgan
Nov 18, 2021 @ 4:45am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hurt Wednesday night when the VIA bus he was riding got caught in the middle of a shootout on the East Side.

San Antonio Police responded to Martin Luther King Drive and Stolnet Street at around 8 P.M. Wednesday.

The bus was going along its usual route when it got in between two people who were shooting at each other from their cars.

The bus was hit by bullets twice. Two passengers were on the bus and one of them was hit by some shrapnel. The other passenger and the driver were not hurt.

Officers were able to locate one of the shooters and took them into custody but they are still searching for the second.

The investigation will continue.

TAGS
east side San Antonio Shootout VIA Bus
Popular Posts
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
Man who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight dies in plane crash
Missing Austin girl found in San Antonio with non-custodial parent
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Connect With Us Listen To Us On