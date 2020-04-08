VIA places “Safe Capacity” limits on buses
Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit is making sure bus riders are practicing social distancing by placing “Safe Capacity” limits.
Typically, 35 to 40 seated passengers can ride a VIA bus. But starting today, they are decreasing passenger loads to a maximum of 16 people at a time.
Once a bus has the safe capacity of riders on board, a message will be displayed on the front of the bus.
Operators can call for additional buses if more than 16 passengers are waiting at a bus stop.
San Antonians are asked to wear a face covering while out in public, that includes when they ride the bus.
VIA has implemented a number of safety measures including:
* Gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and wipes for operators.
* Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting program for vehicles and facilities, including overnight and mid-day cleanings of high-traffic, high-touch surfaces like doors, handles, rails, straps, stop buttons and seats.
* Hand-sanitizing stations for customers and employees to use between hand washing.
* Audio and visual safety messaging in English and Spanish for passengers.
* Fares suspended through April 30 so customers don’t have to touch the fare box or crowd the door when boarding, to further protect operators and customers.
* Removal of or restricted access to seats nearest to the driver.
* Seat covers or signs reminding passengers to practice social distancing by skipping a seat.
* Reduced routes and hours to maintain service for essential trips only.
* Additional “spacer” buses on routes to help avoid crowding.