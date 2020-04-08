      Weather Alert

VIA places “Safe Capacity” limits on buses

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:28am
Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit is making sure bus riders are practicing social distancing by placing “Safe Capacity” limits.

Typically, 35 to 40 seated passengers can ride a VIA bus. But starting today, they are decreasing passenger loads to a maximum of 16 people at a time.

Once a bus has the safe capacity of riders on board, a message will be displayed on the front of the bus.

Operators can call for additional buses if more than 16 passengers are waiting at a bus stop.

San Antonians are asked to wear a face covering while out in public, that includes when they ride the bus.

VIA has implemented a number of safety measures including:

* Gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and wipes for operators.

* Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting program for vehicles and facilities, including overnight and mid-day cleanings of high-traffic, high-touch surfaces like doors, handles, rails, straps, stop buttons and seats.

* Hand-sanitizing stations for customers and employees to use between hand washing.

* Audio and visual safety messaging in English and Spanish for passengers.

* Fares suspended through April 30 so customers don’t have to touch the fare box or crowd the door when boarding, to further protect operators and customers.

* Removal of or restricted access to seats nearest to the driver.

* Seat covers or signs reminding passengers to practice social distancing by skipping a seat.

* Reduced routes and hours to maintain service for essential trips only.

* Additional “spacer” buses on routes to help avoid crowding.

TAGS
Coronavirus San Antonio Via Metropolitan Transit
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming