VIA plans for the future of public transit in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – More frequent bus service, a rapid transit network that bypasses traffic, and innovative solutions that offer faster, easier options. That’s the plan VIA Metropolitan Transit has for the future of San Antonio commuters.

VIA’s President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt says they have some pretty ambitious goals but admitted they aren’t going to happen as soon as they want. It’s a money thing.

“VIA has been historically and chronically under-funded.”

Arndt says VIA’s funding comes from a half cent sales tax that was approved by voters in 1977.

“That half cent is used to keep what we have going. The city is growing rapidly and it’s outpacing the services we offer.”

VIA is the least-funded major transit provider in Texas, lagging billions of dollars behind Austin, Houston, and Dallas, but covering the same or larger service area.

Arndt says that results in a less-effective system.

“More than 1 million people are expected to live in the region in the next 20 years. We’re working to provide a more modern transit system with the funding we have.”

Arndt says VIA’s ridership has increased 30 percent over last year.

You can follow this link to learn more about VIA’s re-imagine plans.