VIA service changes take effect this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit services changes took effect today aimed at improving schedules and accommodating construction projects in the city.
The company also said they are “taking steps to maintain essential service levels while adjusting to meet the current demand with the labor and resources we have today.”
VIA said the Transit Hub is being upgraded with improved boarding areas, sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting and real-time arrival information. The upgrades are expected to be completed by the summer. A temporary stop has been created on Naco Perrin just west of Perrin Beitel.
Route 9 Broadway, Route 14 Perrin Beitel, and Route 502 Thousand Oaks are modified to serve the temporary stop.
View the updates to Route 9 Broadway Frequent here.
View the updates to Route 14 Perrin Beitel Skip here.
View the updates to Route 502 Thousand Oaks here.
Route 43 South Flores, Route 44 Pleasanton, and Route 602 North Star Medical Center have schedule adjustments related to the above stated changes.
View the updates to Route 43 South Flores Frequent here.
View the updates to Route 44 Pleasanton Frequent here.
View the updates to Route 602 North Star Medical Center here.
Return of Service
Randolph/Kirby/Sunrise will return to Candlemeadow due to the completion of a construction project. View the Route 630 modifications here.
Schedule Adjustments
VIA also announced that a number of routes were modified to improve on-time service.
View the updates to Route 2 Blanco Frequent here.
View the updates to Route 64 US 90 Express here.
View the updates to Route 501 UTSA/Leon Valley here.
View the updates to Route 503 Huebner Crosstown here.
View the updates to Route 647 North Star/Harry Wurzbach here.
View the updates to Route 648 North Star/Stone Oak here.
View the updates to Route 651 Deco District/Castle Hills here.
VIA Link Updates
The VIA Link Northeast Zone boundary was expanded west of Thousand Oaks between Schertz Road and Wurzbach Parkway on October 16.
VIA Link Express Sandy Oaks began service to the City of Sandy Oaks in September. It is a pilot service that provides on-demand trips from Sandy Oaks to the Brooks Transit Center from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Expected trip wait times are estimated to be no longer than an hour, VIA said.
The VIA Link Northwest Zone launched in October, operating the new zone between Culebra Road and Babcock Road from outside Loop 1604 to the transit hub at Bandera and Midland. This new VIA Link zone also services Northwest Vista College and UTSA. Operation times are from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week. Expected trip are estimated to be no longer than 20 to 30 minutes, VIA said.
Some routes that have been suspended since April were retired today that includes Route 11 VIVA Culture, Route 16 JBSA Express, Route 40 VIVA Missions, Route 48 IH-35 South Express, Route 54 South Alamo, Route 65 JBSA Express Lackland/USO, Route 70 Cesar Chavez, Route 301 VIVA Centro, and Route 631 Sunrise/Summerfest.
VIA also announced that some route segments that were suspended last year were also retired that include Route 4 San Pedro Frequent extension to Blossom Athletic Center, Route 25 East Commerce Frequent segment at Honey Boulevard, Route 26 Martin Luther King Frequent segment at St. Philip’s College, Route 30 Rigsby extension to China Grove and St. Hedwig, Route 36 South Presa extension to Elmendorf, Route 42 Roosevelt extension to Losoya, Route 66 Ceralvo frequent segment on US 90 at SW 36th Street, and the Route 515 Southcross extension on Walters Street.