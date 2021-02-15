      Weather Alert

VIA suspends service until road conditions improve

Don Morgan
Feb 15, 2021 @ 10:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan transport is suspending service until further notice.

The transportation company says until conditions improve, they’re going to keep their vehicles off the roads.

VIA will continue to monitor area roads and weather and will inform the public once they are able to start moving again.

Any changes to routes are going to be posted on VIA’s website and on their social media platforms.

 

 

