VIA to offer park and ride service to two major concerts at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two major concerts will bring tens of thousands of music fans to downtown San Antonio next week.

Pop superstar P!nk brings her latest tour to the Alamodome Monday night and rock legends Guns N’ Roses will roll into the Dome Tuesday night.

The shows will certainly mean traffic in the area will be heavier than usual but VIA Metropolitan Transit is hoping you’ll hitch a ride with them.

VIA is offering park and ride service for both shows with direct rides from the VIA Crossroads Park & Ride to the Alamodome.

For the P!ink concert:

Service to the concert is available from Crossroads Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Service to the Alamodome begins at 4:30 p.m. with kiosk sales and service to the event ending at 6:30 p.m.

Return service continues until one hour after the conclusion of the concert.

For the Guns ‘N Roses concert:

Service to the concert is available from Crossroads Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Service to the Alamodome begins at 4 p.m. with kiosk sales and service to the event ending at 6 p.m.

Return service continues until one hour after the conclusion of the concert.

You can ride to the concerts for $1.30 each way, and avoid the heavy traffic plus paying for parking near the Alamodome.