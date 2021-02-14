VIA to suspend bus service from 6pm Sunday to noon Monday
(Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – VIA Metropolitan Transit will suspend service beginning at 6 PM, Sunday, February 14, through 12 PM, Monday, February 15, when the most severe winter weather is predicted for our service area.
VIA will continue to operate current schedules until 6 pm Sunday. That’s when bus, VIAtrans van, and VIA Link on-demand operations will stop. Customer information phone lines will extend service hours until 8 pm Sunday to help customers with questions or emergency requests. Plans are subject to change, based on updated weather
VIA service will be free for anyone traveling to shelters. Passengers should alert the operator when boarding that they are traveling to a shelter or warming center for a complimentary ride. All health and safety precautions will remain in place, including safe capacity passenger limits and masks required for non-exempt passengers.