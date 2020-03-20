      Weather Alert

VIA to suspend fares amid coronavirus pandemic

Dennis Foley
Mar 20, 2020 @ 1:25pm
Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Friday it will be suspending fares starting Saturday on its fixed-route buses, VIAtrans trips and VIA Link on-demand services.

The transit system said the move will minimize interactions between passengers and operators.

The fare relief period will continue through 1 a.m. April 1.

VIA said this change will bring some relief to people impacted by coronavirus-related changes.

“We urge everyone to continue practicing good hygiene to help slow the spread of germs, including washing their hands frequently, sneezing or coughing into their arm, and avoiding public places if they are ill,” VIA said in a statement. “Our customers and employees are asked to practice social distancing, which could mean staying at least 6 feet away from your neighbor when aboard the bus or in any other public space or avoiding unnecessary travel.

TAGS
Coronavirus Via Metropolitan Transit
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming