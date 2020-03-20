VIA to suspend fares amid coronavirus pandemic
Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Friday it will be suspending fares starting Saturday on its fixed-route buses, VIAtrans trips and VIA Link on-demand services.
The transit system said the move will minimize interactions between passengers and operators.
The fare relief period will continue through 1 a.m. April 1.
VIA said this change will bring some relief to people impacted by coronavirus-related changes.
“We urge everyone to continue practicing good hygiene to help slow the spread of germs, including washing their hands frequently, sneezing or coughing into their arm, and avoiding public places if they are ill,” VIA said in a statement. “Our customers and employees are asked to practice social distancing, which could mean staying at least 6 feet away from your neighbor when aboard the bus or in any other public space or avoiding unnecessary travel.