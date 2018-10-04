VIA to take passengers on a tour of San Antonio murals

After seeing your friends posing for pictures in front of the city’s beautiful murals and posting them on social media, perhaps you would like to check out these incredible works of art for yourself.

VIA and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is making it easy for you to take a look. On Saturday, they’re offering four fare free tours that highlight 15 of the city’s iconic murals.

Many of the murals feature images of community leaders and tell the stories of neighborhoods on the west side.

The tours are free and are first come, first to board the bus.

They depart from the Guadalupe Theater at 1301 Guadalupe Street at 10,11, noon and 1pm.

The tours are to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.