VIA Transit Officer hurt in scuffle with suspected drunk driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Police Officer with VIA Transit is recovering after getting into a fight with a suspected drunk driver on the East side.
It started just after 2 A.M. Thursday when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at East Crockett and Chestnut.
He tried to get the driver to pull over but they continued to the parking garage at the Baldwin Apartments on Center Street.
The driver got out of the car and got into a physical altercation with the officer.
The officer was able to radio for help and soon other VIA officers and the SAPD showed up.
The man was arrested while a passenger who was in the car with him ran away. The driver is facing evading and resisting arrest charges and driving while intoxicated.
The VIA officer was brought to the hospital with a possible broken thumb.