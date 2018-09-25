VIA, TxDOT getting millions in federal grants for bus transportation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — VIA and the Texas Department of Transportation will be receiving grants worth millions of dollars from the federal government, Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office announced Tuesday.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will be getting a $6 million federal grant to be used on a new paratransit facility to handle bus and van maintenance.

“As our region grows, adding about 150 new people each day, VIA is planning for a fast-moving future while addressing the mobility needs of today,” Jeffrey C. Arndt, President/CEO VIA Metropolitan Transit said. “This award puts us a step closer to providing more efficient and effective service, particularly for our paratransit customers— the fastest-growing ridership segment in the communities we serve. We are grateful to our partners, and elected leaders, whose shared vision and support are driving VIA’s commitment to innovation and a more mobile future.”

TxDOT will be getting $7 million to replace rural transit bus fleets.

“Proper infrastructure and transportation are vital to the growth of San Antonio,” said Cuellar. “That is why I have been working with my colleagues in the San Antonio Delegation, along with the City of San Antonio and VIA representatives, to ensure that federal funding reaches this much needed project, making vast improvements to our paratransit operations.”