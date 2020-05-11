      Weather Alert

Vice President in self-isolation after aide tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press
May 10, 2020 @ 7:48pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An administration official says Pence is voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with CDC guidance. The official says Pence has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials. Pence’s move comes on the heels of three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placing themselves in quarantine after being exposed to someone at the White House who had the virus.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mike Pence
