Vice Presidential debate set for tonight
Workers clean protective plastic panels onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Usually people don’t pay much attention to vice presidential debates.
But that may change tonight when Vice President Mike Pence faces Democratic challenger California Sen. Kamala Harris.
The debate comes after a week that seemed to be highlighted by the debate between President Trump and rival Joe Biden.
But that clash was eclipsed two days later when Trump and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
The president was hospitalized over the weekend and returned to the White House Monday.
To guard against coronavirus, there will be clear partitions on the debate stage between Harris and Pence, who has tested negative for the virus.