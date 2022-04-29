      Weather Alert

Vice Principal at San Antonio school arrested for assaulting 5 year old student

Don Morgan
Apr 29, 2022 @ 4:59am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Vice Principal at IDEA Elementary School has been arrested for beating a 5 year old student.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the attack happened April 22 at the school on Kriewald Road.

The child tells investigators that he was in Vice Principal Tara Coleman Hunter’s office that day because he was misbehaving.

He says Hunter lost control after he struck her and hit him in the head, then pushed him into a filing cabinet.

The child had some bumps and bruises as a result.

His mother contacted the school about the incident and was waiting for answers. But she felt the school wasn’t giving her the whole story, so she went to the Sheriff’s office.

When deputies went to Hunter’s home with a warrant for her arrest, she refused to come out or talk to anyone without an attorney.

Deputies informed her they would force their way inside and she surrendered.

Hunter has been charged with bodily injury to a child, which is a third degree felony.

 

