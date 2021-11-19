      Weather Alert

Victim tight lipped after shooting on San Antonio’s Southeast side

Don Morgan
Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:25am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police don’t have a lot of useful information in their search for a shooter.

It was just after 12 A.M. Friday when officers responded to a report that a man had been shot.

When they showed up to the 1000 block of Rigsby Avenue they found a man in his 20’s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

When the officers started asking questions, the victim didn’t want to cooperate. The only information he gave was that the shooter was a Hispanic male who ran off after shooting him.

The men were reportedly arguing before the shooting.

Police will continue investigating.

