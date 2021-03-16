      Weather Alert

Victim’s Families Talk About Their Experience With Oregon’s New Lenient Sentencing Rules

Lars Larson
Mar 16, 2021 @ 3:56pm

Kristin (Kris) Schumacher, who’s brother was murdered, and Deena Nordstrom, who’s daughter Kaylee were severely injured when Kyle Snook allegedly drove through a crowd of people.

Since Snook was a legally a minor at the time, due to the fact he was 2.5 months shy of his 18th birthday he is being charged as a juvenile now, and if he’s found guilty, the maximum sentence he can receive under Oregon’s new ridiculous rules will see him released in just a few short years on his 25th birthday.

Snook faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while under the influence and reckless driving.

You can read the news story here: https://tdn.com/news/local/teen-may-face-trial-in-adult-court-for-fatal-hit-and-run-case/article_a69d4538-3d1d-55cb-86a6-3a3a904c3efd.html

To listen to the emotional interviews with these brave family members, listen below:

 

