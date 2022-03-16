Victims identified in West Texas golf team crash, Pleasanton ISD graduate among 9 killed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Pleasanton ISD graduate was among the collegiate golfers killed in a tragic car crash that killed nine people and left two students in critical condition on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Pubic Safety said the pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County and crashed head-on with a passenger van. Both vehicle reportedly caught fire after the collision.
The passenger van was transporting the University of the Southwest men and women’s golf teams who were in Texas for a tournament at Midland College, about 300 miles west of Dallas. Midland College said Wednesday’s play would be canceled because of the crash, according to the Associated Press.
Six students, the coach, and the two occupants in the pickup truck were killed. Two students were transported to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
The students killed have been identified by DPS as Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Karissa Raines, 21 of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18 of Nocona, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22 of Westminster, Colorado; Maurico Sanchez, 19 of Mexico; and Tiago Sousa, 18 of Portugal. Golf coach James Tyler, 26 of Hobbs, New Mexico, was also killed in the crash.
“The whole Pleasanton ISD community (is) in shock and grieving for the entire family. Not only was Travis a phenomenal golfer and great kid, he comes from a great family. His mother used to work in the district and Travis was doing great things in college and in life. Our prayers go out to Travis, his family and the entire team at his university,” Dumont said in a statement to KSAT.
The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Henrich Siemens, 38 of Seminole County, Texas, and his passenger has not been identified by name but officials said it was 13-year-old boy also from Seminole County.
Officials identified the two students transported in critical condition as Dayton Price, 19 of Mississaugua, Ontario, Canada; and Hayden Underhill, 20 of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada. Their current status is currently unknown.
The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation at the crash site, a spokesperson said.
Pleasanton is approximately 40 miles South of San Antonio.