Victoria’s Secret announces return of swimwear after discontinuing it in 2016

(NEW YORK) — Victoria's Secret is bringing back swimwear.

The lingerie and lifestyle brand will release a “curated collection” next month after getting rid of swim styles in 2016.

The company reportedly discontinued the category at the time to prioritize athleisure and lingerie styles. The move angered customers and caused a social media stir.

“Victoria’s Secret discontinuing swim was the worst thing that happen in 2016,” one user tweeted. “Victoria’s Secret discontinuing their swim line was the worst idea EVER…where else am I supposed to buy my bathing suits?!” another added.

However, to the excitement of many of the brand’s customers, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, announced the plan to relaunch during an earnings call in November 2018.

The brand also just did a big reveal on social media teasing the return.

Followers of the brand were quick to respond positively to the news. “Glad to see you saw the errors in your ways,” one user tweeted, referencing the brand nixing the line years before.

“Victoria’s Secret swim is back…. best day ever,” another user wrote on the platform. “Victoria’s Secret swim collection is back the game has been changed,” another user added.

New styles from the upcoming collection were also teased on Instagram.

Few details have been released about the new collections, including the range of sizes that will be available.

The brand’s current range of lingerie sizes is 30A to 40DDD, and several customers have urged the brand to consider size inclusive swim styles in Twitter posts.

“But when will you bring in inclusive sizing?” one user replied to the company’s announcement. “We’re sharing your interest in additional sizing with our team!” a representative from Victoria’s Secret responded.

The brand made headlines in November 2018 after chief marketing officer of L Brands, Ed Razek, made controversial comments to Vogue concerning inclusivity and plus-size models in the brand’s famous annual fashion show.

