‘Victory or Death’ letter-signing reenacted at the Alamo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Volunteers dressed as Davy Crockett and Lt. Col. William Barret Travis participated in a reenactment of the signing of the famous “Victory or Death” letter.
On February 24, 1836, Travis addressed the letter to the people of Texas and “All Americans in the World,” asking for reinforcements to help fight Santa Anna’s Mexican Army.
Erik McBroom of Oklahoma City, a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, portrayed Travis. He read the letter, signed it and gave it to a courier on horseback in front of the Shrine of Texas Liberty.
“I’ve been told I look like him,” he told KTSA News. “I’ve researched Col. Travis for many years and I’ve read several books and his diary.”
Several other activities were planned throughout the day to commemorate the second day of the siege at the Alamo.
“There’s also going to be a firing demonstration today, so the children will get to see how a musket works,” said Alamo curator Ernesto Rodriguez.