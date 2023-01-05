Video footage shows Edgewood ISD police pinning down teen with knee to his neck after officer assaulted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television station is releasing cell phone video footage of a teenager being held down by an Edgewood Independent School District police officer who had his knee to the teens neck after a fight on the ground.

KSAT-TV reports the footage was taken on November 11 as officers were breaking up a fight off campus.

The released footage includes just over a minute of the altercation between the officer and the student. The two are seen rolling around on the ground, the teen appearing to assault the officer.

Multiple officers arrived to regain control of the student, at which point one officer has his knee on the teens neck while handcuffs are being put on.

The officer has not been named and the district has confirmed the date of the incident.

Few other details are known at this time, but the story will be updated when possible.