Video from Texas DPS helicopter shows large group of illegal immigrants crossing Rio Grande in Maverick County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a large group of illegal immigrants walking across the Rio Grande and onto private property in Maverick County.

DPS says the group of 88 included families, single adults and unaccompanied children.

Troopers arrested 38 adults on criminal trespass charges.

The immigrants who were arrested came from various countries including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala and Peru.

DPS says they encountered 31 unaccompanied minors in a 24-hour time span in Maverick County.

You can see the video by following this link.