VIDEO: San Antonio police looking for driver in Nacogdoches Road shooting
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that caused a crash on the city’s northeast side Friday afternoon.
Police say a silver sedan was being driven on Nacogdoches Road near Dreamwood Road by someone who shot a man driving a red coupe, causing him to crash into another car.
The shooting victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.
Police are asking for help in identifying the silver sedan and who may have been driving it the day the incident occurred.
If you have information that could help the investigation, you are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635 and refer to case 20-070480.