      Weather Alert

VIDEO: San Antonio police looking for driver in Nacogdoches Road shooting

Dennis Foley
Apr 15, 2020 @ 4:56pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that caused a crash on the city’s northeast side Friday afternoon.

Police say a silver sedan was being driven on Nacogdoches Road near Dreamwood Road by someone who shot a man driving a red coupe, causing him to crash into another car.

The shooting victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police are asking for help in identifying the silver sedan and who may have been driving it the day the incident occurred.

If you have information that could help the investigation, you are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635 and refer to case 20-070480.

TAGS
Northeast Side San Antonio shooting
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost