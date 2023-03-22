Video shows bouncers stop armed man from entering strip club
Three “heroic” security guards are being praised after surveillance video captured them stopping an armed man wearing a devil mask from entering a Florida strip club, potentially saving “dozens of lives,” the Tampa Police Department said Tuesday.
A single round from Rudman’s gun also struck the front door of the venue, police added, but it was unclear who fired the gun. No one was wounded by the gunfire.
Police eventually arrived and took Rudman into custody. They found two additional loaded magazines in his pocket and more ammunition, knives and firearm holsters in his truck, police said. Tampa Police interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement that they will continue to investigate the thwarted incident and praised the efforts to stop Rudman.
“There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had a chance to carry out whatever he had planned,” Bercaw said.
Rudman was booked into Falkenburg Road Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order, police said.
Police said his motive is under investigation and noted that Rudman was allegedly at the venue the night prior.