Video shows snake trying to get inside terminal at DFW Airport

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Maybe it was trying to escape the oppressive Texas heat, perhaps it was late for his flight.

A snake was caught on video as it tried to get into Terminal D at DFW Airport Sunday afternoon.

The video was shot by a passenger from North Texas.

The clip shows the snake slithering across the sidewalk and up to the automatic door.

Even though the snake was longer than most people would be comfortable with, it wasn’t heavy enough to activate the electronic sensors that open the door.

The snake poked at the glass doors as onlookers stared but didn’t get too close.

Wildlife experts eventually arrived at the terminal to pick up the snake and carry it away.