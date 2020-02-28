VIDEO: Vehicle of interest wanted in Interstate 10 shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police need the public’s help in locating the owner of a vehicle involved in the murder of another driver on Interstate 10 earlier this month.
San Antonio police released video showing their vehicle of interest: an early 1990s Chevy/GMC single cab pickup truck that is two-tone blue in color with chrome side mirrors.
The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on the Interstate 10 frontage road near Foster Road on February 15th.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, you are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.
