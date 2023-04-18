Videos show human smugglers leading Texas DPS Troopers on high speed chases

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several more human smuggling attempts have been broken up by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Del Rio.

The agency is reporting that some of the recent endeavors to bring illegal immigrants into Texas resulted in dramatic high speed chases.

Videos of two recent pursuits have been making the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, a pickup leaves the highway and tries to flee on a dirt road. An illegal immigrant can be seen in the back of the pickup, holding on as the vehicle bounces over a dirt surface before plowing into a fence and coming to a stop.

A driver from California was arrested for smuggling six illegal immigrants.