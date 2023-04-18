KTSA KTSA Logo

Videos show human smugglers leading Texas DPS Troopers on high speed chases

By Don Morgan
April 18, 2023 5:34AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several more human smuggling attempts have been broken up by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Del Rio.

The agency is reporting that some of the recent endeavors to bring illegal immigrants into Texas resulted in dramatic high speed chases.

Videos of two recent pursuits have been making the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, a pickup leaves the highway and tries to flee on a dirt road. An illegal immigrant can be seen in the back of the pickup, holding on as the vehicle bounces over a dirt surface before plowing into a fence and coming to a stop.

A driver from California was arrested for smuggling six illegal immigrants.

More about:
illegal immigration
texas
texas dps

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
4

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
5

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect