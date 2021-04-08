      Weather Alert

Violent Crime Is On The Rise, So Why Is Washington Taking Tools From Cops?

Lars Larson
Apr 8, 2021 @ 4:47pm

Tuesday, the Washington state Senate approved a bill changing police tactics and equipment statewide, banning chokeholds, neck restraints, and no-knock warrants. The Senate amended the bill, so it will now go back to
the House so they can decide if they want to add even more restrictions. House Bill 1054 would set limitations on “military equipment”, police use of tear gas, and chasing criminals in cars.

To talk about this further, Lars spoke with Washington State Rep. Brad Klippert, a state legislator and former cop who knows exactly what tools law enforcement needs in order to be successful in keeping people safe.

Listen Below:

 

