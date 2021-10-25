Violent crime reports in greater San Antonio higher

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio area saw an overall uptick in violent crime in 2020 compared to 2019.

Data reported to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report showed a 4.6 percent increase in violent crime reports in San Antonio, the surrounding cities and surrounding counties.

Twelve of the 29 cities included had the number of violent crimes increase from 2019 to 2020: San Antonio, Boerne, Live Oak, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Windcrest, Bulverde, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, and Balcones Heights. The unincorporated areas of Bexar, Guadalupe, Comal, Atascosa, and Kendall counties all saw year-over-year increases in violent crime.

Fifteen cities saw decreases: New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Converse, Universal City, Selma, Pleasanton, Fair Oaks Ranch, Hondo, Alamo Heights, Castle Hills, Hollywood Park, Castroville, and Hill Country Village. Unincorporated areas of Medina, Wilson, and Bandera counties saw decreases.

Two cities stayed flat: Floresville and Olmos Park.

Year-over-year changes are not indicative of long-term trends, but help provide context to the 2020 figures.

Violent crime rate by city

(Reported violent crimes/2020 population per 100,000 people)