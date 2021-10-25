Violent crime reports in greater San Antonio higher San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline. SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio area saw an overall uptick in violent crime in 2020 compared to 2019. Data reported to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report showed a 4.6 percent increase in violent crime reports in San Antonio, the surrounding cities and surrounding counties. Twelve of the 29 cities included had the number of violent crimes increase from 2019 to 2020: San Antonio, Boerne, Live Oak, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Windcrest, Bulverde, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, and Balcones Heights. The unincorporated areas of Bexar, Guadalupe, Comal, Atascosa, and Kendall counties all saw year-over-year increases in violent crime. Fifteen cities saw decreases: New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Converse, Universal City, Selma, Pleasanton, Fair Oaks Ranch, Hondo, Alamo Heights, Castle Hills, Hollywood Park, Castroville, and Hill Country Village. Unincorporated areas of Medina, Wilson, and Bandera counties saw decreases. Two cities stayed flat: Floresville and Olmos Park. Year-over-year changes are not indicative of long-term trends, but help provide context to the 2020 figures. Violent crime rate by city (Reported violent crimes/2020 population per 100,000 people) Balcones Heights 1604.11 San Antonio 806.41 Kirby 786.05 Universal City 329.61 Floresville 263.78 Windcrest 255.75 Hondo 253.35 Castle Hills 247.30 New Braunfels 242.25 Seguin 234.43 Live Oak 209.11 Converse 203.89 Leon Valley 199.27 Castroville 187.56 Pleasanton 178.44 Terrell Hills 178.39 Boerne 173.67 Schertz 145.23 Cibolo 114.64 Selma 109.57 Bulverde 105.41 Hill Country Village 90.09 Alamo Heights 81.55 Shavano Park 74.55 Garden Ridge 70.32 Hollywood Park 60.10 Fair Oaks Ranch 40.68 Olmos Park 40.63 Helotes 33.22 2020 Census: San Antonio region continues fast growth, San Antonio city growth slower than estimated