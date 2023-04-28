Virginia man surrenders to police after West Side standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with no ties to San Antonio is in custody after a standoff with police Friday afternoon.

Investigators say they got a tip from the man’s family in Virginia that he may have guns and was making violent threats, including suicide.

Police tracked the man’s phone to a hotel Friday morning, and then pulled him over when he got in his car to leave.

Officers pulled the car over at the intersection of W. Commerce Street and NW 25th Street, but police say the man would not get out of the car.

Investigators say the man started to comply with officers after several hours and then surrendered to police.

This is a developing story and more details will be passed along when possible.