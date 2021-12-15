Volunteer stocking stuffers needed to bring cheer to veterans, deployed service members

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An area non-profit needs some help stuffing Christmas stockings to be delivered to military service members deployed in combat zones and to veteran patients at VA hospitals.
Soldiers’ Angels is hoping to ship more than 40,000 stockings filled with snacks, items and a special message.
The non-profit is requiring volunteers to have their temperatures checked before coming to Soldiers’ Angels Headquarters in San Antonio located. Masks are not required.
The Soldiers’ Angels Headquarters is located at 2895 NR Loop 410 in Suite 107.
Interested volunteers can sign up here. Monetary donations are also being accepted online at soldiersangels.org/donate/ship-holiday-stockings-to-deployed.