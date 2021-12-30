Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Volunteers looking for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil found a bag of bones off of Fredericksburg Road Thursday.
San Antonio police chief William McManus said the bones are not related to the search for Lina and it is not even clear if the bones are human.
“A volunteer group found a plastic bag of bones,” McManus told reporters. “Obviously from its appearance, very, very old.”
The bag of bones were located in a wooded area behind a building.
The search continues for Lina, who has been missing for longer than a week. Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar joined volunteers Thursday in the search, which to this point has not yielded any results. Police continue to say this remains a missing person investigation since there hasn’t been any discovery of foul play up to this point in their search.